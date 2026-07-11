Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Stake Decreased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,082,568 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 4.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.44% of Trip.com Group worth $142,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 89.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 139,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 179,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 150,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 13,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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