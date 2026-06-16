TritonPoint Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of TritonPoint Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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