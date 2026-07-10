Triune Financial Partners LLC Buys 23,489 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 0.8% of Triune Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triune Financial Partners LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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