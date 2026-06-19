TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock worth $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock worth $328,749,000 after buying an additional 402,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company's stock worth $287,011,000 after buying an additional 350,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock worth $284,200,492 in the last ninety days. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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