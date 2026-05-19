True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. Takes $37.60 Million Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 799,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,602,000. H World Group accounts for about 17.0% of True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,177,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,376,000 after purchasing an additional 690,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,850,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,672 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,804,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 38.91%. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. H World Group's payout ratio is 114.80%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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