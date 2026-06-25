TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 36,104 Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. Valero Energy comprises about 1.7% of TrueMark Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $1,776,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,629.80. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here