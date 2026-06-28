TrueMark Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,452 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,569,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,151 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $334.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.33 and a 200 day moving average of $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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