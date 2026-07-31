TrueWealth Financial Partners Makes New $595,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.19 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts maintain an average Buy recommendation for Alibaba. While the consensus may be overly optimistic, the rating provides a supportive backdrop and suggests analysts see upside from current levels. Is Alibaba a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Wall Street analysts maintain an average recommendation for Alibaba. While the consensus may be overly optimistic, the rating provides a supportive backdrop and suggests analysts see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: A valuation analysis estimated that Alibaba could be approximately 41% undervalued based on discounted cash flow assumptions. The analysis suggests the market may already be pricing in substantial pessimism, including potential European Union regulatory fines. Alibaba Stock May Be 41% Undervalued

A valuation analysis estimated that Alibaba could be approximately based on discounted cash flow assumptions. The analysis suggests the market may already be pricing in substantial pessimism, including potential European Union regulatory fines. Positive Sentiment: Jack Ma-backed OceanBase is reportedly seeking as much as $443 million to fund expansion in AI database services. Additional capital could help the Alibaba-linked business operate more independently and strengthen Alibaba’s broader AI and cloud ecosystem. Jack Ma-Backed OceanBase Seeks Funding for AI Push

Jack Ma-backed OceanBase is reportedly seeking as much as $443 million to fund expansion in AI database services. Additional capital could help the Alibaba-linked business operate more independently and strengthen Alibaba’s broader AI and cloud ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba advanced but continued to trail the broader market during the latest session, indicating that positive trading momentum has not yet translated into a clear change in its relative performance. Alibaba Ascends but Remains Behind Market

Alibaba advanced but continued to trail the broader market during the latest session, indicating that positive trading momentum has not yet translated into a clear change in its relative performance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted weakening cash flow as a risk, with heavy spending on AI, cloud computing and quick-commerce investments outpacing cash generation despite improving cloud revenue. This could constrain returns and weigh on long-term growth if investment does not produce stronger profits. Will Alibaba’s Cash Flow Weakness Hurt Growth?

Analysts have highlighted weakening cash flow as a risk, with heavy spending on AI, cloud computing and quick-commerce investments outpacing cash generation despite improving cloud revenue. This could constrain returns and weigh on long-term growth if investment does not produce stronger profits. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Alibaba investors. Although no findings or liability were established, the investigation adds legal and headline risk to the shares. Pomerantz Investor Alert

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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