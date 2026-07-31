TrueWealth Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.97 per share, with a total value of $67,970.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,850. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. This represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $404.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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