Truist Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 341,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The company had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart's payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,438.14. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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