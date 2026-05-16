Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $848.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.07. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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