Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Stock Position Lowered by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC's holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 259.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2,178.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.72 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 18.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial's payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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