Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 7,179 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,066 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas' portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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