Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $1.34 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,510 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Koenig Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,000. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.77. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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