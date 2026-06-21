Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $1.49 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,016.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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