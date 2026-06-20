Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $1.64 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $423.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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