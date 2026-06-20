Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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