Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Analog Devices makes up 2.5% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.55 and a 200 day moving average of $340.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here