Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes $1.50 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 0.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.05% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $529,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Autonomous Res downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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