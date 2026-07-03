Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,902 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 129,017 shares of the company's stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6%

PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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