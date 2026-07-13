Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,167 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,449 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $162.02 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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