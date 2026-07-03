Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,301 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here