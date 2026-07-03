Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,906 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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