Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,054 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $54,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.46 and a twelve month high of $305.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Article Title

Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Positive Sentiment: Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Article Title

Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Article Title

Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Article Title

KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Apple is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to its Epic Games App Store dispute, keeping regulatory and margin pressure concerns alive around App Store rules and fees. Article Title

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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