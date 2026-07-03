Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,949 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,573 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Stock Up 5.6%

SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $419.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $540.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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