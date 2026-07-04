Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 719 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,650.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $942.09. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Article Title

MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a routine filing but still a mild caution flag for sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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