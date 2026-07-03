Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,592 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.8%

CI opened at $287.50 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.18.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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