Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Tutor Perini logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 22,631 shares and bringing its total to 53,367 shares worth about $3.58 million.
  • Tutor Perini reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 11.5% year over year to $1.39 billion despite coming in below forecasts.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, and recent insider buying included purchases by Director Peter Arkley and CEO Gary G. Smalley.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,367 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Quarry LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 5.1%

TPC opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Arkley acquired 8,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.02 per share, with a total value of $592,703.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 216,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,824,675.34. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,921.96. This trade represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tutor Perini Right Now?

Before you consider Tutor Perini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tutor Perini wasn't on the list.

While Tutor Perini currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines