Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,367 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Quarry LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tutor Perini Stock Down 5.1%

TPC opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Arkley acquired 8,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.02 per share, with a total value of $592,703.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 216,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,824,675.34. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,921.96. This trade represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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