Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Acquired by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,602 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 204,656 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 2.3% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Twilio worth $115,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261,235 shares of the technology company's stock worth $410,330,000 after acquiring an additional 316,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 207,203 shares in the company, valued at $43,601,727.29. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $220.59.

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About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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