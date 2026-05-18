Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Twilio worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,353,000 after acquiring an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Twilio by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.65.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $197.89 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 309.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $203.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 726,088 shares of company stock valued at $137,254,124 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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