Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,882 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 376,142 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Twilio worth $81,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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