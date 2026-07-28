Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,229 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Twilio were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Twilio by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TWLO opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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