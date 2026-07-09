Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Stock Up 1.9%

TWLO stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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