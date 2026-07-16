Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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