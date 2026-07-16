Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,745 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 37.8% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 44,445 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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