Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.22% of Twist Bioscience worth $43,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,739 shares of the company's stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 487,052 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company's stock worth $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,883 shares of the company's stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.22. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,121,640. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $996,354.48. The trade was a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners raised Twist Bioscience from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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