Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $50,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:TYL opened at $320.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $336.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa bought 610 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $365,064.84. This represents a 118.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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