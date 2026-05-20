Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 155,080 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $50,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.66. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,437.22. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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