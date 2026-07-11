U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 166,358 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,358 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,358 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for 1.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $2,758,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,298,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 316,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,061,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 436,926 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Weiss Ratings cut Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,977. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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