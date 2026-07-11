U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 29,133 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,724,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,878. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $116.83 and a 12-month high of $255.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Key Headlines Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here