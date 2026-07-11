U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435,049 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 865,205 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up about 8.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.97% of American Airlines Group worth $69,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the airline's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the airline's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the airline's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.37.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,049,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,972,128. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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