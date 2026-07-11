U S Global Investors Inc. Has $23.94 Million Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781,412 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,643,448 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group comprises approximately 2.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.95% of Frontier Group worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULCC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

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Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 6,717,775 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,050. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $449,625.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 167,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,968.57. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,670 shares of company stock valued at $603,756. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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