U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 938,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,808. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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