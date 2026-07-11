U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 44,985 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,746 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 44,985 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 9.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $77,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Delta beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $17.67 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 18.7% year over year.

Delta beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $17.67 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 18.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 EPS outlook of $6.50 to $7.50 and guided Q3 EPS to $2.00 to $2.50, both above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in continued demand.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 EPS outlook of $6.50 to $7.50 and guided Q3 EPS to $2.00 to $2.50, both above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in continued demand. Positive Sentiment: Management said premium, corporate, and international travel remain strong, helping offset higher operating costs, and also announced a 15% increase in its dividend beginning in the September quarter.

Management said premium, corporate, and international travel remain strong, helping offset higher operating costs, and also announced a 15% increase in its dividend beginning in the September quarter. Positive Sentiment: Delta highlighted customer-service improvements from its AI assistant and digital tools, which lifted customer satisfaction scores by 25 points during travel disruptions.

Delta highlighted customer-service improvements from its AI assistant and digital tools, which lifted customer satisfaction scores by 25 points during travel disruptions. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports say analysts and options traders see the post-earnings selloff as a potential buying opportunity, suggesting the market may be overreacting to the results.

Several reports say analysts and options traders see the post-earnings selloff as a potential buying opportunity, suggesting the market may be overreacting to the results. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted Delta’s ability to keep fares elevated even as fuel prices ease, which supports revenue but may limit demand upside if pricing remains stretched.

Media coverage noted Delta’s ability to keep fares elevated even as fuel prices ease, which supports revenue but may limit demand upside if pricing remains stretched. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about margin pressure after Delta absorbed the highest quarterly fuel expense in its history, which weighed on profits despite strong sales.

Investors are worried about margin pressure after Delta absorbed the highest quarterly fuel expense in its history, which weighed on profits despite strong sales. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings beat expectations, profit fell from a year ago, and the market appears to be discounting that decline along with rising labor and inflation costs.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,331 shares of company stock worth $6,110,788. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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