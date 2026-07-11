U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orla Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,672 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 2,826,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,692. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -599.40%.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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