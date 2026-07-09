Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lessened by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,746 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 680,924 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $154,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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