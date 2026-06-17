Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Criteria Caixa S.A.U.'s 4th Largest Position

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,214 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 133,994 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 11.1% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Criteria Caixa S.A.U.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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