Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Torque Asset Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Torque Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,865 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 7.0% of Torque Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Torque Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced a significant expansion of its ad business, introducing new brand-focused products that could open an additional revenue stream and improve profitability. Uber (UBER) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Uber announced a significant expansion of its ad business, introducing new brand-focused products that could open an additional revenue stream and improve profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential for Uber Technologies (UBER) .

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential for . Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage highlighted Uber’s scale, Uber One membership growth, and robotaxi ambitions, which continue to support the long-term investment case but do not represent an immediate catalyst.

Broader coverage highlighted Uber’s scale, Uber One membership growth, and robotaxi ambitions, which continue to support the long-term investment case but do not represent an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary has questioned Uber’s valuation and execution around heavy investments in new initiatives, reflecting ongoing debate among investors.

Some recent commentary has questioned Uber’s valuation and execution around heavy investments in new initiatives, reflecting ongoing debate among investors. Negative Sentiment: Fresh consumer reports and media investigations into pricing differences and AI-driven fare tactics at Uber and Lyft could raise regulatory and reputational concerns if they attract more scrutiny.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here