Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,802 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $140,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $68.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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