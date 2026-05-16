Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,097 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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